LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

I read stories saying that Democrat strategists are “mystified” as to why most people are very unhappy with the economy right now. The Democrats just don’t understand human behavior. It shows in everything they do.

They and their media operatives can talk about how all the latest economic “data” looks good. But there are really only three things one needs to look at to know why people are not happy: the price of gasoline, groceries and housing.

All of these things are critical and core to one’s existence in a modern society. All are massively more expensive than before President Joe Biden took office. That’s it. Nothing fancy. No big economic studies needed. We see these with our own eyes every day. You can’t miss it unless you’re in denial.