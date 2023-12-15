47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden

Curtis Williams Henderson
December 14, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

I read stories saying that Democrat strategists are “mystified” as to why most people are very unhappy with the economy right now. The Democrats just don’t understand human behavior. It shows in everything they do.

They and their media operatives can talk about how all the latest economic “data” looks good. But there are really only three things one needs to look at to know why people are not happy: the price of gasoline, groceries and housing.

All of these things are critical and core to one’s existence in a modern society. All are massively more expensive than before President Joe Biden took office. That’s it. Nothing fancy. No big economic studies needed. We see these with our own eyes every day. You can’t miss it unless you’re in denial.

MOST READ
1
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
3
Stars, party precede Fontainebleau’s long-awaited opening — PHOTOS
Stars, party precede Fontainebleau’s long-awaited opening — PHOTOS
4
2023 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
5
3-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in alleged wrong-way crash identified
3-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in alleged wrong-way crash identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: House GOP talks about impeaching Biden
LETTER: House GOP talks about impeaching Biden
LETTER: All the money in the world
LETTER: All the money in the world
LETTER: Congressional candidates and fiscal responsibility
LETTER: Congressional candidates and fiscal responsibility
LETTER: The world wasn’t as chaotic under Donald Trump
LETTER: The world wasn’t as chaotic under Donald Trump
LETTER: Will the A’s now start spending money?
LETTER: Will the A’s now start spending money?
LETTER: Biden throws away more taxpayer money
LETTER: Biden throws away more taxpayer money