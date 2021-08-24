92°F
Letters

LETTER: Hesitant Trumpers should get the shot

Matthew Maseratti Las Vegas
August 23, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t make you any less of a Republican or conservative. You won’t magically transform into a gender-neutral, socialism-loving atheist who kneels during the national anthem while wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt.

You can still hate Nancy Pelosi. You can still blame Barack Obama and Joe Biden for all your problems. You can still proudly wear your MAGA hat and fly as many Donald Trump flags as you can get your tiny hands on. You’re still the very same person after you get the shot, and you will have shown everyone around you that you care about their well-being as much as your own.

