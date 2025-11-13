62°F
Letters

LETTER: Hey California, Nevada is open for business

Nevada Department of Transportation
Nevada Department of Transportation
LETTER: No leniency for shoplifters in Nevada
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Let’s stop worrying about Joe Biden
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Film tax subsidies and other Nevada handouts
Zohran Mamdani. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)
LETTER: NYC mayoral election signals trouble
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California
November 12, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Sure, companies moving from California to Nevada is a win-win for the companies and Nevada (Oct. 26 editorial). But what about the employees? Most of those people are not invited to make the move. Oh, but Nevada still welcomes their visits in order to keep the economy healthy. The ones who do come are welcomed with the same attitude as the jackass driving around Lake Tahoe with the “go back to California” license plate. Win-win? I think not.

Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks calls Nevada’s film tax credits “for suckers.” Maybe so, but if that’s true, there are a lot of other suckers sitting at the same table.

Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

History teaches us that the average age of the world’s greatest civilizations is about 200 years. So with our republic now going on about 250 years, perhaps there is reason for concern that we may be overdue for the end.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: So Aaron Ford wants to be governor?
Dennis Shinn Las Vegas

So Attorney General Aaron Ford wants to be our next governor. What has he accomplished as our attorney general?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A tribute to our veterans
Sharon Walling Boulder City

Saints walk among us. Those who earned a Medal of Honor, Bronze Star, Silver Star or Purple Heart because they valued someone else’s life more than their own.

