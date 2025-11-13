LETTER: Hey California, Nevada is open for business

Sure, companies moving from California to Nevada is a win-win for the companies and Nevada (Oct. 26 editorial). But what about the employees? Most of those people are not invited to make the move. Oh, but Nevada still welcomes their visits in order to keep the economy healthy. The ones who do come are welcomed with the same attitude as the jackass driving around Lake Tahoe with the “go back to California” license plate. Win-win? I think not.