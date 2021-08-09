96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Hey, Las Vegas restaurants: Stop with the water

Larry L. Light Las Vegas
August 8, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Most of us are aware of the water shortage here in the West. I think that it would be helpful if places of dining would put up a small sign at each table stating that glasses of water will be served only upon request.

I frequent restaurants and am automatically served a glass of water. I do not drink the water so it is completely wasted. Multiply that by thousands of patrons and see how much water is wasted.

MOST READ
1
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
2
Unhealthy Clark County air quality alert extended through Sunday
Unhealthy Clark County air quality alert extended through Sunday
3
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
4
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
5
Desiree Reed-Francois leaves UNLV for Missouri AD job
Desiree Reed-Francois leaves UNLV for Missouri AD job
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court
Brandon Taylor Las Vegas

The Supreme Court gently told the Biden administration that extending the eviction moratorium wasn’t a good idea.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Natural COVID immunity only lasts so long
A. Cribari Las Vegas

There’s no COVID vaccine for those under 12 yet, and school starts Monday. The least we can do, as adults, is get the vaccine — whether you’ve already had COVID or not.