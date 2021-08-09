LETTER: Hey, Las Vegas restaurants: Stop with the water
Servers should provide it only upon request.
Most of us are aware of the water shortage here in the West. I think that it would be helpful if places of dining would put up a small sign at each table stating that glasses of water will be served only upon request.
I frequent restaurants and am automatically served a glass of water. I do not drink the water so it is completely wasted. Multiply that by thousands of patrons and see how much water is wasted.