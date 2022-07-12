LETTER: Hey, look at Boulder City!

People spray water following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thank you, Review Journal, for acknowledging in recent stories that Boulder City had a July 4 parade and has had one (Damboree) for 74 years.

I read several articles about festivities scheduled for Independence Day and was dismayed to not see anything more than one or two lines about the parade in Boulder City that has been going on for nearly three-quarters of a century. I watched TV newscasts and did not see even a passing reference to this traditional celebration.

Again, thank you for acknowledging Boulder City has the oldest July 4 parade in Clark County and that we have kept our small-town tradition alive for so many years.