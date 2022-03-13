56°F
LETTER: High gasoline prices and green inconsistencies

John Severson Henderson
March 12, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

I just do not get it. What is more “green” about shipping oil here from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Iran than producing oil in the United States? Energy is used and carbon dioxide emitted when oil is shipped thousands of miles across the ocean to U.S. ports where it is then placed in trucks or rail cars.

A U.S. pipeline uses little if any energy to transport oil. Why give oil workers jobs in those other countries instead of employing oil workers in the United States? Oil companies here pay income and other taxes versus no tax revenues to us from foreign companies.

I understand the movement to renewable energy. But that will take time. In the meantime, why not bridge that gap with domestic energy? Let us not become beholden to some foreign power that can restrict our freedom of action like Europe has been restricted because of their dependence on Russian energy.

