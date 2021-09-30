71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: High school kids shouldn’t be scared of global warming

Bill Walker Las Vegas
September 29, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

What a shame that a high school girl, Amy Choi, is stressed out over climate change (Aug. 24 letter to the editor). She believes climate change will be “irreversible” by the time she graduates.

It’s admirable for any young person to be concerned about what is happening in our society and about events occurring on our planet. However, it is sad that, because of faulty science, left-wing agendas and fake news, a school-age girl is traumatized.

Ms. Choi needs to know that everyone now living — regardless of age — has not lived long enough to appreciate the cooling and warming cycles the Earth has experienced over the centuries that men have walked the planet. Banning plastic bags and following other failed policies that California has in place will make life in Nevada only as miserable as it is in what once was “The Golden State.”

Ms. Choi should take the advice of a guy who has lived here quite a few years longer than she has: Turn off CNN and NBC, read a good science textbook published before 1970 and enjoy the glorious activities a girl her age should be experiencing before she graduates.

MOST READ
1
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
2
Teens plead not guilty in killing of girl’s father
Teens plead not guilty in killing of girl’s father
3
Mike Agassi, father of Andre Agassi, dies in Las Vegas
Mike Agassi, father of Andre Agassi, dies in Las Vegas
4
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
5
Raiders defensive tackle suspended for 6 games
Raiders defensive tackle suspended for 6 games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Desert Research Institute)
LETTER: Time for the Southwest to build desalination plants
John Neff North Las Vegas

On the front page of Thursday’s paper was the headline “A dire water forecast.” We are now facing even more water restrictions, but no one is providing any solutions.

Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP
LETTER: Vaccine mandates and bribes
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I can’t go to see the Raiders? Where’s the closet vaccine location?