70°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: High-speed rail and Charlie Brown

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline W ...
This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. A bipartisan congressional group from Nevada and California asked the Biden administration on Monday, April 24, 2023, to fast-track federal funds for a private company to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. (Brightline West via AP)
More Stories
FILE - Police in Riot gear stand guard as demonstrators chant slogans outside the Columbia Univ ...
LETTER: Democrats and the ‘hate America’ crowd
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A needed perspective on grocery merger proposal
Police in Riot gear stand guard as demonstrators chant slogans outside the Columbia University ...
LETTER: Nobody to root for in campus protests
A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Colu ...
LETTER: Protesters disrupt those there to learn
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas
May 4, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

On the subject of the high-speed rail project from Las Vegas to Southern California, didn’t someone once say that the definition of insanity was repeating a process and expecting a different outcome?

There is currently a high-speed rail project going on in California right now, ostensibly linking Los Angeles to San Francisco that is nowhere near completion. According a recent Los Angeles Times article, that project was approved in 2008 with completion estimated by 2020 for the 494-mile route. The current estimate for completion of a 171-mile segment between Bakersfield and Merced is now between 2030 and 2033. They are looking at $35 billion shortfall to complete this section and another $100 billion for the remainder with no idea where the additional funding will come from.

Environmental review delays, lawsuits and apparent incompetence have all contributed to this boondoggle.

Remember when California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to have Interstate 15 widened to alleviate traffic near Primm? How long did that take due to California’s bloated bureaucracy? And now everyone is slapping themselves on the back for a job well done to kick off a project that looks more like Charlie Brown trying again to kick the football.

MOST READ
1
Popular Strip music festival canceled by threat of strong winds
Popular Strip music festival canceled by threat of strong winds
2
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
3
VP Harris trip to Las Vegas today canceled
VP Harris trip to Las Vegas today canceled
4
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
5
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Highways will go the way of the horse and buggy
Joanne Leovy Las Vegas

I personally can’t wait to give up the soporific scenery, racetrack-like mentality and beautiful Baker bathroom stops of the Interstate 15 car commute in favor of a sleek, smooth train.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: How about a Las Vegas trolley?
recommend 2
Brightline West to break ground on Las Vegas high-speed rail project
recommend 3
LETTER: Las Vegas and the Colorado River
recommend 4
LETTER: Biden moves to abandon Israel in favor of Hamas
recommend 5
LETTER: Jacky Rosen hits the airwaves
recommend 6
LETTER: Clark County street vendors would obey the rules