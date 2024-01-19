50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Higher prices and the minimum wage

Joann Simmons Henderson
January 18, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

I’ve read several letters to the editor regarding wages and the price of groceries, gasoline, automobiles, housing and restaurant meals. What did we think would happen when minimum wage workers finally got a much-deserved raise, and UAW members were given a decent wage increase?

As CEOs rake in millions off the backs of these hard-working people, they fight against increasing their own employees’ wages.

Minimum wages should have been increased slowly over the past 20-25 years instead of the big bump. Then maybe we wouldn’t see the exorbitant increases in all areas of the economy. Lack of leadership in D.C. — from both Democrats and Republicans — can be blamed.

I’m happy for the workers got wage increases, and I hope it continues slowly over the next few years. Right now, I’m riding out the higher prices and looking for sales whenever and wherever I can get them.

MOST READ
1
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
2
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
3
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
4
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
5
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Titus astounded at brazen shoplifters
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

If Rep. Titus really wants to do something to change this type of behavior, there’s a very simple solution. Tell the citizens of Nevada to stop voting for Democrats.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Snow day
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

D.C. workers sent home over 2 inches of white stuff.

Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
LETTER: Poor, poor Hunter Biden
David Tulanian Henderson

I think that what Hunter is doing is cruel. I’m not even referring to his juvenile behavior before the congressional committee the other day, but to his mediocre art work.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the ‘insurrection’
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

It amazes me how liberals always argue that Donald Trump cannot be on the ballot because of the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

(iStock)
LETTER: Americans are entitled
Frank de Vroede Kingman, Arizona

I cannot believe that people blame President Joe Biden for their problems.

More stories
ACLU of Nevada releases bodycam footage from Durango High altercation
ACLU of Nevada releases bodycam footage from Durango High altercation
HealthyYOU Vending Reviews – Costs, Profits and Risks
HealthyYOU Vending Reviews – Costs, Profits and Risks
Teen sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting on Fremont Street Experience
Teen sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting on Fremont Street Experience
Trump, Culinary Union agree to tentative 5-year contreact
Trump, Culinary Union agree to tentative 5-year contreact
Las Vegas entertainent icon stepping down after 51-year career
Las Vegas entertainent icon stepping down after 51-year career
Netanyahu says he has told US he opposes Palestinian state in any postwar scenario
Netanyahu says he has told US he opposes Palestinian state in any postwar scenario