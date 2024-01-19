LETTER: Higher prices and the minimum wage

I’m happy for the workers got wage increases, and I hope it continues slowly over the next few years.

I’ve read several letters to the editor regarding wages and the price of groceries, gasoline, automobiles, housing and restaurant meals. What did we think would happen when minimum wage workers finally got a much-deserved raise, and UAW members were given a decent wage increase?

As CEOs rake in millions off the backs of these hard-working people, they fight against increasing their own employees’ wages.

Minimum wages should have been increased slowly over the past 20-25 years instead of the big bump. Then maybe we wouldn’t see the exorbitant increases in all areas of the economy. Lack of leadership in D.C. — from both Democrats and Republicans — can be blamed.

I’m happy for the workers got wage increases, and I hope it continues slowly over the next few years. Right now, I’m riding out the higher prices and looking for sales whenever and wherever I can get them.