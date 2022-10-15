LETTER: Higher salaries won’t necessarily mean better teachers

(Getty Images)

Once again someone has raised the issue that by paying teachers more we will get better teachers (Tuesday letter to the editor). It’s hard for me to understand this concept. Money doesn’t make a person a better teacher. Raising teacher salaries will, in all probability, provide a larger pool of teachers from which to choose. It might even be the reason for a teacher to move here. But will they be better? It’s a crap shoot.

Whenever an employee is hired, regardless of the position, the employer is always taking a chance as to whether that person will prove to be a great employee.

I think teachers deserve more money, especially with the students they have today. But it’s poor thinking to believe that money will provide better teachers.