LETTER: Highway robbery!

The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another year, another $500 to keep a license plate on my very common, non-luxury car here in Nevada. It’s ridiculous.

While the Legislature is in session, lawmakers should seriously consider lowering the fees to be competitive with other states. No wonder I see so many cars with out-of-state plates with drivers dropping their kids off at local schools. If the rate were competitive, more people would register their cars here. My guess is the state would actually collect more overall revenue.