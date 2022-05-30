LETTER: Hillary and the myth of Russian collusion

FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. Clinton said Tuesday, May 2, 2017, that she's taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also influenced the outcome. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

Regarding your May 23 story, “Witness: Hillary Clinton OK’d leak to the media”:

Many in the media are now strangely silent about a Clinton lawyer who withheld information which showed that President Donald Trump did not collude with the Russian government. I guess the media would rather attack Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Remember when journalists seemed obsessed with whether the poor guy dyed his hair or not? Maybe that’s why so many Americans just don’t trust the media right now.