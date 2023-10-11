LETTER: Hillary Clinton can’t keep her mouth closed

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Hillary Clinton recently claims that Trump supporters are part of a “cult” and need to be “deprogrammed.” One of the definitions of a “cult” would be a group of people who have an irrational belief in something strange.

As such, if you believe there are more than two sexes, you are a member of a cult. As such, if you believe defunding the police will reduce crime, you are a member of a cult. As such, if you believe the Southern border is closed and walls don’t work, you are a member of a cult.

Finally, if you believe that the Earth will turn into a red fireball and explode in the year 203o as told to you by high priestess Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and faux climate prophet Al Gore, you are a member of a cult.

Hillary and her ilk believe all of the above, which points to one obvious fact: She and her unbalanced brethren are detached from reality and nothing that dribbles out of their respective oral cavities should be taken seriously.