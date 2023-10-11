78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Hillary Clinton can’t keep her mouth closed

Joseph C. Schillmoeller Las Vegas
October 10, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Hillary Clinton recently claims that Trump supporters are part of a “cult” and need to be “deprogrammed.” One of the definitions of a “cult” would be a group of people who have an irrational belief in something strange.

As such, if you believe there are more than two sexes, you are a member of a cult. As such, if you believe defunding the police will reduce crime, you are a member of a cult. As such, if you believe the Southern border is closed and walls don’t work, you are a member of a cult.

Finally, if you believe that the Earth will turn into a red fireball and explode in the year 203o as told to you by high priestess Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and faux climate prophet Al Gore, you are a member of a cult.

Hillary and her ilk believe all of the above, which points to one obvious fact: She and her unbalanced brethren are detached from reality and nothing that dribbles out of their respective oral cavities should be taken seriously.

MOST READ
1
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
2
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
3
CARTOONS: How to explain poverty to your son
CARTOONS: How to explain poverty to your son
4
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
5
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
LETTER: An immigration fix
Don Ellis Henderson

Where do we put migrants and the homeless?

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian struck and killed by a v ...
LETTER: Boulder Highway becoming a die-way
Bill Franz Henderson

Jaywalking is a serious problem in the Las Vegas area. Nowhere is this more apparent than along an 18-mile stretch of Boulder Highway.

LETTER: Las Vegans face the mosquito menace
Judith Anderson Las Vegas

Isn’t it time for the powers that be to institute a mosquito abatement plan? Public health is at risk.

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
LETTER: School district playing games in contract negotiations
Robert Bray Las Vegas

If district officials think that their shenanigan’s with statistics will fool the public, they needs to realize that everyone is sick of teachers being treated as though they are incidental.

More stories
LETTER: Clark County teachers will get their raises
LETTER: Clark County teachers will get their raises
LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen ignores her own votes
LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen ignores her own votes
JONAH GOLDBERG: Mike Pence is railing against populism among Republicans
JONAH GOLDBERG: Mike Pence is railing against populism among Republicans
LETTER: Will Michelle Obama ride to the rescue?
LETTER: Will Michelle Obama ride to the rescue?
LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?
LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?
LETTER: Strip workers battle F1 construction
LETTER: Strip workers battle F1 construction