LETTER: Hillary in 2020?
Don’t doubt it: She’s running.
American voters who don’t believe Hillary R. Clinton is running for president in November 2020 also don’t believe California is a welfare state with open borders.
English-language learners dragging down performance?
Short lunch periods for CCSD students borders on inhumane.
A sad new era has begun.
The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.
Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble.
Law enforcement and justice have been undermined with respect to illegal immigration due to a court decision in California.
I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.
My heart was gladdened to read Phil Ruffin’s plans for a new “cash cow”. This highlights the need to increase our gaming tax.
Selling a gun to a minor, a felon or mentally challenged person is illegal. Selling a car to someone is not.
I suppose it’s possible a lot of politicians really think corporations pay taxes. If so, they are not very bright.