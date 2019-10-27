66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Hillary in 2020?

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
October 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

American voters who don’t believe Hillary R. Clinton is running for president in November 2020 also don’t believe California is a welfare state with open borders.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: No time to eat
Jim Hayes Las Vegas

Short lunch periods for CCSD students borders on inhumane.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Metro and ICE
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

A sad new era has begun.

An injured Syrian arrives at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, after was evacuated ...
LETTER: Remembering refugees
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Air Force One as he departs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, ...
LETTER: Trump’s in trouble
Mary Longmore North Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Why tracking odometers makes sense
Dirk Dahlgren Las Vegas

I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: More arguments in the gun debate
By Sherry Hobbs, Henderson

Selling a gun to a minor, a felon or mentally challenged person is illegal. Selling a car to someone is not.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Corporate taxation is a myth
By Richard Wells, Las Vegas

I suppose it’s possible a lot of politicians really think corporations pay taxes. If so, they are not very bright.