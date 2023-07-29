LETTER: History and the ‘truth’

Kamala Harris, seen in August 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

In the July 22 edition of the Review Journal (page 4A), Vice President Kamala Harris states that extremists want to “replace history with lies.” History is therefore “truth,” otherwise it could not be replaced with nontruth (lies). Herein, Ms. Harris and President Joe Biden have a problem protecting history, as they become the extremists themselves. Two examples:

— They championed and allowed the mob destruction of statues depicting Civil War (Confederate) officers. The Civil War did occur, and it is history. Therefore it is “truth.” Why did they allow that destruction of the “truth”?

— They accepted and created legal direction in order to change the names of certain U.S. Army bases (such as Fort Gordon) because Major Gen. John B. Gordon was a Confederate solder in the Civil War. Additionally, he also held the posts of governor of Georgia and U.S. senator.

It has already been determined that the Civil War is history. Once again the “truth” is hidden or concealed. The Confederate soldier was just as determined, just as heroic, just as loving of country as any Union soldier, but our administration will “replace history” on one day and then attempt to champion history the next day when it suits its fancy.

It is difficult to determine the “truth” about anything that our vice president and president say as they flip-flop back and forth.