102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: History and the ‘truth’

Doug Plunkett Las Vegas
July 28, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Kamala Harris, seen in August 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
Kamala Harris, seen in August 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

In the July 22 edition of the Review Journal (page 4A), Vice President Kamala Harris states that extremists want to “replace history with lies.” History is therefore “truth,” otherwise it could not be replaced with nontruth (lies). Herein, Ms. Harris and President Joe Biden have a problem protecting history, as they become the extremists themselves. Two examples:

— They championed and allowed the mob destruction of statues depicting Civil War (Confederate) officers. The Civil War did occur, and it is history. Therefore it is “truth.” Why did they allow that destruction of the “truth”?

— They accepted and created legal direction in order to change the names of certain U.S. Army bases (such as Fort Gordon) because Major Gen. John B. Gordon was a Confederate solder in the Civil War. Additionally, he also held the posts of governor of Georgia and U.S. senator.

It has already been determined that the Civil War is history. Once again the “truth” is hidden or concealed. The Confederate soldier was just as determined, just as heroic, just as loving of country as any Union soldier, but our administration will “replace history” on one day and then attempt to champion history the next day when it suits its fancy.

It is difficult to determine the “truth” about anything that our vice president and president say as they flip-flop back and forth.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
3
‘I’m terrified … Someone come quick’: Woman called 911 before kids found in cage
‘I’m terrified … Someone come quick’: Woman called 911 before kids found in cage
4
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
5
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jason Aldean performs onstage during CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023, in Nashv ...
LETTER: Aldean song causes controversy
Joseph Schillmoeller Las Vegas

The left claims the Jason Aldean song “Try That In a Small Town” is racist.

More stories
Gordon: Spence Jr., Crawford embrace big-fight buzz, historic stakes
Gordon: Spence Jr., Crawford embrace big-fight buzz, historic stakes
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
Review-Journal book honoring Knights’ Stanley Cup win now in stock
Review-Journal book honoring Knights’ Stanley Cup win now in stock
Gov. Lombardo announces plan to maintain Opportunity Scholarships
Gov. Lombardo announces plan to maintain Opportunity Scholarships
Colorado’s Pac-12 exit puts spotlight on UNLV conference future
Colorado’s Pac-12 exit puts spotlight on UNLV conference future
Police: Man lived with woman’s dead body for more than 2 months
Police: Man lived with woman’s dead body for more than 2 months