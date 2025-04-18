67°F
Letters

LETTER: HOA bill in Carson City a bad idea

The Nevada Legislature building. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Neal Matzkin Henderson
April 17, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Assembly Bill 129 has been proposed in Carson City. It requires an HOA to summarily accept the lowest of the submitted bids for a project. When someone is asking for advice for hiring a contractor for their home, they are advised to get multiple bids, as is the current case for large projects at an HOA. They are also advised to never just take the lowest bid. There are many tangible and intangible factors to consider, and often the lowest bid may not be the best deal. There may also be issues with the reliability the quality of work or a host of other issues that impact on a project.

This bill should be removed from consideration by the Assembly. It is poor policy and contrary to best practices.

