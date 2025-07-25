98°F
Letters

LETTER: Hold on adult education funds is devastating

Sharon Bonney Bradenton, Florida The writer is chief executive officer of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, which has a chapter in Las Vegas.
July 25, 2025 - 1:33 pm
 

On July 1, adult education programs nationwide were expecting the release of long-promised federal funds — vital resources that support adults working to earn a diploma, learn English or gain skills to enter the workforce. These funds, already allocated and scheduled for release by the Office of Management and Budget, have been withheld, jeopardizing classes, staff and student progress.

This delay is catastrophic — not just for the 2,300 local programs that depend on this funding to keep their doors open, but also for the learners, including Silver State workers. Adult education is a proven pathway out of poverty, a critical talent pipeline for employers and a bridge to community college. The field is already severely underfunded. Programs cannot afford uncertainty.

Federal leaders should release the promised funds now. The success of adult learners — and the strength of our workforce — depends on it.

