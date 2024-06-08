LETTER: Holding Israel to a higher standard

War is ugly, and a lot of innocents suffer as a result. But you need to look to the ones who started it all for any vindictiveness, not the ones who are responding.

President Joe Biden’s critique of Israel’s approach to war with Hamas reeks of a double standard. Back in World War II, the United States mercilessly bombed civilian populations in both Tokyo and Dresden, killing tens of thousands, in what was referred to as an attempt to keep the enemy from making war. When Israel found itself in the same position, however, and some civilians were accidentally killed as collateral damage, the United States and the International Criminal Court have now forgotten about WWII and are going after Israeli leaders as war criminals.

