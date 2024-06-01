LETTER: Holding your nose at the polls this November
Democrats, Republicans fail the voters.
What is wrong with Democrats and Republicans that they are allowing Joe Biden and Donald Trump to run for president? Is there nobody in the leadership of the Democratic or Republican parties with the brains or guts to stand up to these two incompetent children? As voters, we are stuck with voting for the worst of the worst. Can we get an answer from the leaders of the Nevada Democratic and Republican parties? Doubtful, as they are gutless leaders.