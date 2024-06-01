85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Holding your nose at the polls this November

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Bugs and weeds stop economic opportunity
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
LETTER: Desalination could alleviate water woes in the West, elsewhere
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Ethics and the Supreme Court
Former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Trump’s predicament
Greg Brackett Henderson
May 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

What is wrong with Democrats and Republicans that they are allowing Joe Biden and Donald Trump to run for president? Is there nobody in the leadership of the Democratic or Republican parties with the brains or guts to stand up to these two incompetent children? As voters, we are stuck with voting for the worst of the worst. Can we get an answer from the leaders of the Nevada Democratic and Republican parties? Doubtful, as they are gutless leaders.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian peo ...
LETTER: Students protest death in Gaza
Michael R. Frias Las Vega

Seeking an end to death, injury and starvation of civilians in Gaza does not fit the definition of antisemitism.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Trump or Biden on taxes?
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Under Mr. Trump, you paid less. Under Mr. Biden, you’ll pay more.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Nobody to root for in campus protests
recommend 2
LETTER: A needed perspective on grocery merger proposal
recommend 3
LETTER: Here’s one bet on Brightline rail plan
recommend 4
LETTER: National popular vote presidential polls are meaningless
recommend 5
LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy
recommend 6
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?