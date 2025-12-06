LETTER: Holiday party pooper

A politically charged email from Rep. Susie Lee landed on Thanksgiving afternoon — just as Nevadans were gathering with family and friends. Nothing says “holiday spirit” like stirring the pot and injecting division on a day meant for unity.

Her message was loaded with dishonesty and worst-case political spin. Rep. Lee’s claim: “Thanksgiving that’s much more expensive than last year — more than triple the overall inflation rate.”

Let’s be honest: The policies that Rep. Lee supported under the Biden administration helped fuel the inflation crisis Americans have been battling. And the statement she sent out on Thanksgiving was misleading — and that’s being generous.

According to a 2025 survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the “classic” Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people costs $55.18 — 5 percent less than in 2024 and the lowest total cost since 2021. Yes, a premium or gourmet Thanksgiving meal may cost more — that part can be true. But her blanket claim that Thanksgiving was “much more expensive than last year” is simply inaccurate. Many households actually paid less this year for a traditional, store-brand holiday meal.

The truth is far more nuanced and depends entirely on what people buy and how they shop, but she conveniently left that out. Instead, Rep. Lee picked the most sensational line she could and blasted it out to stir division on a day meant for unity and gratitude.

“We the People” are disgusted with the spin, the exaggerations and the political games. Either politicians wise up, or voters will start ripping away the privileges and perks they’ve treated as entitlements.