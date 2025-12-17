55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Home prices and home equity

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
More Stories
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: Gavin Newsom has a plan
(Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
LETTER: Satan Club at a Las Vegas high school? Nothing to worry about
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the real picture
President Donald Trump. (Pool via AP)
LETTER: Trump is abusing his pardon power
Will Bradley Las Vegas
December 16, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I read your Saturday editorial, “Lower lending standards.” I spoke with the mayor of Newport Beach, California, last year when he was in town campaigning for Las Vegas mayoral candidate Victoria Seaman and asked him to defend the fact that the average price for a house in his city is more than $3 million. To my surprise, he defended it and said his job is to protect the investment of homeowners by ensuring property values rise creating a quality of life in his city that attracts people, thus driving up values. He also said that if someone could not afford to live in his city, they should not live there.

After some thought, I fully agree with him. Capitalism is a wonderful thing, and I trust it way more to set home values through demand driven by consumers than just continuing to release land for development, as the standard answer to solve all problems. There are many cheaper places to live than Las Vegas. But your quality of life would be lower due to higher taxes and a boring life. Make your choice on what you can afford and budget accordingly.

Meanwhile, fellow homeowners in Las Vegas should enjoy the appreciating values that will enhance our retirement nest eggs. Choices, choices.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: Gavin Newsom has a plan
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Bringing California policies to the entire nation.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the real picture
Andrea Sweet North Las Vegas

In his recent letter, Don Perry painted quite the rosy picture of Donald Trump’s “failures” this year. Let’s look at the real picture.

(Getty)
LETTER: A useful service
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Review-Journal judicial survey is a blessing for civic-minded readers.

MORE STORIES