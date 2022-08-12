93°F
weather icon Heavy Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Homework for kids does little good

Stephen Krashen Malibu, California
August 11, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Daniel Hernandez looks at his test at a remedial math class on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at UNL ...
Daniel Hernandez looks at his test at a remedial math class on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at UNLV in Las Vegas. Usually about 12 students attend. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Your Saturday editorial, “Homework under attack,” misses an important fact: There is consistent evidence showing that homework doesn’t work. Based on his review of the research, author Alfie Kohn concluded that “there is absolutely no evidence of any academic benefit from assigning homework in elementary or middle school. At the high school level, the correlation is weak and tends to disappear when more sophisticated statistical measures are applied.“

This was confirmed in a 2001 study by researchers Hofferth and Sanberg, who reported that children ages 9 to 12 spent an average of three hours and 40 minutes per week on homework, but only one hour and 15 minutes doing pleasure reading. More pleasure reading resulted in higher scores on a test of reading comprehension and several math tests (“calculation” and “applied problems”), but homework had no effect on these tests.

I suggest we try a different path: decrease school pressure and encourage pleasure reading.

MOST READ
1
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
2
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
3
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
4
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
5
CARTOONS: So this is why Biden doesn’t think there’s a recession
CARTOONS: So this is why Biden doesn’t think there’s a recession
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the ...
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s abortion extremism
Jeri Burton Las Vegas

Mr. Lombardo has skirted questions on the overturning of Roe, as well as the governor’s executive order that expands abortion protections

LETTER: Breaking up America’s two-party monopoly
Peter Rouches Las Vegas

The Democratic and Republican parties are both multibillion-dollar businesses. Why hasn’t the FTC and various other antitrust entities moved to break them up?