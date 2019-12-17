37°F
Letters

LETTER: Hong Kong for California?

Roy Grosser Las Vegas
December 16, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated December 16, 2019 - 9:07 pm

After very little reflection, I have decided to take Wayne Allyn Root’s offer of Hong Kong for California (Dec. 5 column). But only on the proviso that they keep The Donald.

