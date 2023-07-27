100°F
Letters

LETTER: Honor the Hoover Dam workers by conserving water

Kathy Knapp Henderson
July 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam in Boulder City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
As we cope with this relentless heat, I am often struck by the physical and mental demands that were put on the workers at the Hoover Dam in the 1930s. We live our lives in air conditioning. But how must it have been for the thousands of dam workers who had no respite from the sun — and after working long hours, no relief from the heat to get much-refreshing sleep?

We owe a debt of gratitude to those Hoover Dam workers. We can honor their contributions by trying to save every drop of water we can so their work may not be in vain.

