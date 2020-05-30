92°F
Letters

LETTER: Honoring the dead on Memorial Day

Gil Eisner Las Vegas
May 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Thanks for your Monday editorial, “Honoring those who died to defend our freedoms.” I suggest a corollary opinion headlined “Honoring those 100,000 who died when ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’ were lost due to intentional political ignorance.”

These folks didn’t die in a formal war. But their numbers are approaching all those who did die in the wars for democracy: Korea, Vietnam, Beirut, Grenada, Panama, Persian Gulf, Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

