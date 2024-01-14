LETTER: Hope for America?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Sunday commentary “2024 Brings Hope For America” was hopelessly naive and optimistic. The good people of America twice elected a president openly contemptuous of his own country. They then almost elected a person who classifies any political opposition as belonging to a “basket of deplorables” requiring re-education and deprogramming. We currently have a president whose first re-election ad warns Americans that about half of their fellow citizens are dangerous threats to democracy and must be stopped at all costs. I don’t think we have much to be hopeful about.