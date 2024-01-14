42°F
Letters

LETTER: Hope for America?

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
January 13, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Sunday commentary “2024 Brings Hope For America” was hopelessly naive and optimistic. The good people of America twice elected a president openly contemptuous of his own country. They then almost elected a person who classifies any political opposition as belonging to a “basket of deplorables” requiring re-education and deprogramming. We currently have a president whose first re-election ad warns Americans that about half of their fellow citizens are dangerous threats to democracy and must be stopped at all costs. I don’t think we have much to be hopeful about.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Wall Street investors buy, sell homes in Las Vegas
Peggie Davis Las Vegas

The idea that a “corporate” landlord can tie up 264 houses for rental properties in town when more than 8,000 people are homeless — including couples with children — turns my stomach upside down.

Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Donald Trump should exit the stage
David Wandel Las Vegas

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment clearly prohibits anyone who “engages in insurrection” from ever holding office.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for some yards while pursued by Denver Broncos c ...
LETTER: Raiders season comes to a close
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

It’s obvious that work continues to be required to field a winning team, but celebrating a below .500 season seems a little odd.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: NV Energy must be rolling in our dough
Brian Freymueller Las Vegas

How do company officials justify raising my rates when they’re spending my money to sponsor the Golden Knights’ power play?

LETTER: Democrats need a new candidate
LETTER: The debt passes $34 trillion
LETTER: Abortion will be a big issue in November
LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden
LETTER: Donald Trump should exit the stage
LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers
