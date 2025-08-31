LETTER: Horsford, Democrats and political theater

Recently, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford attempted to inspect an ICE detention facility near Pahrump but was denied entry for not providing sufficient notice, with officials citing security concerns. He brought along a cameraman. Likewise, California Sen. Alex Padilla disrupted a press conference by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, moving toward the podium before being removed by Secret Service agents. He later claimed he wanted only to ask a question.

These incidents had less to do with oversight and more to do with political theater. Rep. Horsford later insisted his actions “were not about him,” but the staging suggests otherwise. Both he and Sen. Padilla appeared intent on creating a “gotcha” moment designed to embarrass the Trump administration rather than engage in responsible oversight.

Congress does have the authority and the obligation to monitor federal agencies. But there are proper channels for doing so. If I walked into Rep. Horsford’s office with a camera and declared I was conducting oversight of how he represents me, I would almost certainly be asked to leave and threatened with arrest.

The larger question: Where were Rep. Horsford and Sen. Padilla when the Biden administration’s border policies allowed millions to enter the country illegally? Had they spoken up then, there would be less need today for these staged confrontations aimed more at publicity than solutions.