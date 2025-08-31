89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Horsford, Democrats and political theater

Rep. Steven Horsford
Rep. Steven Horsford
More Stories
The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinep ...
LETTERS: Trump’s trolling hasn’t helped Las Vegas
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada sportsmen and federal land sales
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: No time to waste on Social Security
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Don’t blame unions for high costs on the Strip
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas
August 30, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Recently, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford attempted to inspect an ICE detention facility near Pahrump but was denied entry for not providing sufficient notice, with officials citing security concerns. He brought along a cameraman. Likewise, California Sen. Alex Padilla disrupted a press conference by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, moving toward the podium before being removed by Secret Service agents. He later claimed he wanted only to ask a question.

These incidents had less to do with oversight and more to do with political theater. Rep. Horsford later insisted his actions “were not about him,” but the staging suggests otherwise. Both he and Sen. Padilla appeared intent on creating a “gotcha” moment designed to embarrass the Trump administration rather than engage in responsible oversight.

Congress does have the authority and the obligation to monitor federal agencies. But there are proper channels for doing so. If I walked into Rep. Horsford’s office with a camera and declared I was conducting oversight of how he represents me, I would almost certainly be asked to leave and threatened with arrest.

The larger question: Where were Rep. Horsford and Sen. Padilla when the Biden administration’s border policies allowed millions to enter the country illegally? Had they spoken up then, there would be less need today for these staged confrontations aimed more at publicity than solutions.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: No time to waste on Social Security
Gary Desler Las Vegas

The most inconvenient truth is that the U.S. Social Security system is fundamentally flawed and is bleeding red ink.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Trump plays footsy with Putin
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The dog and pony show in Alaska is over. President Donald Trump gave the vilest of dictators the royal treatment. That should make real conservatives — not the MAGA lot — sick.

The Strip. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
LETTER: Vegas is blowing it
Al Tobin Las Vegas

Las Vegas has shot itself in the foot. People feel ripped off. I feel ripped off.

MORE STORIES