LETTER: Horsford denied access?

LETTER: What we need to know about Nevada judges

In response to the Review-Journal’s Friday article “Congressman says facility denied him access”:

It’s a jail in Pahrump that holds ICE migrant detainees. Rep. Steven Horsford stated that he was there for an oversight inspection, and that he had heard from constituents who had been held at the detention center. Some of them who were detained had no criminal background.

The definition of a constituent: a person who lives in and can vote in a specific electoral district. The definition of a criminal: someone who breaks the law. It is a crime for a non-citizen to vote in our elections. It is a violation of federal law (a crime) for a non-citizen to illegally be in our country.

Is it possible that Rep. Horsford has a dictionary that is not accessible to the rest of us?