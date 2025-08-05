103°F
LETTER: Horsford denied access?

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., in his office at North Las Vegas City Hall.
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File
LETTER: Tariffs and inflation, a primer
LETTER: NYC shooter had red flags
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump immigration policy violates due process
LETTER: What we need to know about Nevada judges
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
August 4, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

In response to the Review-Journal’s Friday article “Congressman says facility denied him access”:

It’s a jail in Pahrump that holds ICE migrant detainees. Rep. Steven Horsford stated that he was there for an oversight inspection, and that he had heard from constituents who had been held at the detention center. Some of them who were detained had no criminal background.

The definition of a constituent: a person who lives in and can vote in a specific electoral district. The definition of a criminal: someone who breaks the law. It is a crime for a non-citizen to vote in our elections. It is a violation of federal law (a crime) for a non-citizen to illegally be in our country.

Is it possible that Rep. Horsford has a dictionary that is not accessible to the rest of us?

William Cuff Henderson

The Las Vegas man who drove across country to Manhattan and fatally shot four people had a history of mental illness. Yet he was allowed to have a concealed gun permit.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: It's the law
John Fields Las Vegas

ICE agents just doing their jobs.

