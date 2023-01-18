LETTER: Hotel converts buffet into a food court

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to your Saturday article about the Fremont and food courts: I laugh every time I see a buffet space being transformed into a food court. We have a number of friends who visit often and not one of them has ever expressed interest in coming to Las Vegas for a food court. Without exception, our friends come to experience the different buffets, along with the gambling experience.

There certainly are not as many buffets as there used to be, and I do believe that those who have shut down their buffets have fewer people in the casino or restaurants and are making a huge mistake.