LETTER: Hottest day of all time?

The sun sets at wind farm in McCook, Texas during a heat wave on July 20, 2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File)

According to your headline on a recent Associated Press article, last week a “tool” registered the hottest day on Earth. Sorry, but while we have seen a global warming trend in recent decades, the “tool” does not have data covering a sufficient period of time to reach the conclusion that we recently experienced the hottest day on Earth. This is misleading.

Furthermore, the age of the Earth is estimated to be 4.54 billion years. When you go to the climatereanalyzer.org website, it states that their tool analyzes the period from 1979 to the present.

The article is an unfortunate misrepresentation by the media. As the developer of this “tool” himself states on the website, “You need longer-term records to work like a doctor’s exam for a complete picture.” This “tool” is a too young and short on data to validly conclude that it registered the “hottest day on Earth.” The headline was inappropriate.