Letters

LETTER: House fails to act on daylight saving time bill

James T. Davenport Las Vegas
December 26, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)

The sun set on a recent day at 4:31 p.m. and plunged Las Vegas into the gloom of an early night once again.

Had the U.S. House passed the bill that was unanimously approved in the Senate, we would have remained on daylight saving time perpetually and received relief from the rapid onset of night in the midst of winter. But the House did nothing — the bill didn’t even come to the floor for debate.

Thank our House representatives who did nothing to help us.

LETTER: Let’s put the Biden economy in context
I’m writing to address claims that attribute inflation and economic challenges solely to Bidenomics. It’s crucial to consider the broader context.

LETTER: Trump has only himself to blame
Donald Trump was thrown off the ballot in Colorado because of his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and for no other reasons.

