81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: HOV lanes and carpooling

Gary Rosenfeld Henderson
May 25, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In regard to the issue of high-occupancy vehicle lanes: Having driven Interstate 15 from the Interstate 215 interchange to Lamb Boulevard the other day, I witnessed many cars in the HOV lanes with what appeared to be only one person. Maybe a passenger was reclined. Maybe there was a carseat in the back. Who knows? But HOV enforcement is almost impossible without initiating a traffic stop.

With all the problems on our roads — such as speeding and erratic, distracted and unsafe drivers — shouldn’t law enforcement resources be focused on issues that are causing collisions rather than on those using HOV lanes?

I live in this area. I pay my gasoline taxes to help fund these roads. Yet I am told I cannot use what I help pay for? Sounds like theft of services to me.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The black hole that is education funding
Ron Moers Henderson

What magical figure will ensure our kids learn their ABCs, get the teachers a raise and make the unions happy, yet allow the taxpayer to keep his wallet in his pocket?