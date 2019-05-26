LETTER: HOV lanes and carpooling

I pay my gasoline taxes to help fund these roads. Yet I am told I cannot use what I help pay for?

In regard to the issue of high-occupancy vehicle lanes: Having driven Interstate 15 from the Interstate 215 interchange to Lamb Boulevard the other day, I witnessed many cars in the HOV lanes with what appeared to be only one person. Maybe a passenger was reclined. Maybe there was a carseat in the back. Who knows? But HOV enforcement is almost impossible without initiating a traffic stop.

With all the problems on our roads — such as speeding and erratic, distracted and unsafe drivers — shouldn’t law enforcement resources be focused on issues that are causing collisions rather than on those using HOV lanes?

I live in this area. I pay my gasoline taxes to help fund these roads. Yet I am told I cannot use what I help pay for? Sounds like theft of services to me.