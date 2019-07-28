LETTER: HOV lanes unused

If the left loves HOV lanes, why is no one using them?

The high occupancy vehicle lane is largely empty on Interstate 15 southbound near the East Flamingo Road exit on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

If nothing else, the Nevada Department of Transportation has exposed the left in yet another hypocrisy. If you take a look our local governments, it’s obvious that voters lean left. So, here comes NDOT with the HOV lanes to encourage carpooling by putting fewer vehicles on our roadways in an effort to aid in the struggle to protect our environment.

Thursday morning, my wife and I drove for many miles along the 215 Beltway as we had an appointment on the other side of town. As she drove, I looked for a vehicle with at least two people inside, and I saw none, not a single one.

The left has always led the way in “do as I say not as I do.” Just remember Al Gore traveling the country by jet warning folks that we must change our way of life to protect the environment.