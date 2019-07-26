98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: HOV lanes won’t induce carpooling

By David West Las Vegas
July 25, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

For more than two years, traffic was tied up while the Spaghetti Bowl overpass was under construction. The purpose of this construction was to add lanes to reduce congestion.

The ideological government bureaucrats, however, thought it was a good idea to make these extra lanes high-occupancy vehicle lanes. Because of the restriction, very few cars use this overpass. The congestion is as bad as before.

A car is a car. What difference does it make how many people are in the car?

If HOV lanes were supposed to induce carpooling, it didn’t work and never will.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during the "Presidential Social Media Summit" in the Ea ...
LETTER: Hair drama
By Reid Grosky Las Vegas

President Donald Trump got off a humorous jab at Bernie Sanders’ hair during his North Carolina rally last week.

New York Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, defends against Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride in the second ...
LETTER: WNBA players deserve to be paid more.
By Matthew Moschella Las Vegas

I find it irresponsible of the Review-Journal to publish Victor Joecks’ piece on the pay discrepancy between WNBA athletes and their NBA counterparts.

First lady Melania Trump (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Melania welcome
By Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

In his letter to the editor, a Mr. Edgar Vovsi suggested that since President Trump wants to ship out immigrants that he should start with his wife.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
LETTER: Taxed enough
By Paul Sprada Las Vegas

I moved here sixteen years ago due to low taxes and a low cost of living. Now every state and local entity that dug its own grave wants to raise taxes

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Monorail troubles
By Gabe Spiezio Las Vegas

The future of the Las Vegas Monorail is bleak.

The high occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the ...
LETTER: End HOV lanes
Brandon Taylor Henderson

I call on Governor Steve Sisolak to end the inhumane and divisive practice of segregation happening every day on our freeways.

In this 2012 file photo, stunning views can be seen from the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway in th ...
LETTER: Don’t sell BLM land
Kennard Woods Las Vegas

BLM land sale would bring exacerbate the climate crisis while despoiling precious lands and water resources.