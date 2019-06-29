LETTER: How about a bailout for those who paid their student loans?

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

In response to Tuesday’s article on Bernie Sanders abolishing student debt: I feel that anyone who has already paid their student debt by scrimping every penny, especially seniors more than 60 years old, should get a tax-free government student federal bailout reimbursement before the government bails out current students with loan debt.

I worked hard all my life and paid my student loans. Why should current students get bailouts? That will mean that seniors and older adults who paid their loans over the years will now pay again via taxes for students to get a free education.

How about first reimbursing tax free those people who paid their student loan debt and are still alive? Then you can pay for the free loaders who don’t want to work for their education.

I worked hard, made sacrifices and paid my loans. So why should other people get a free ride for a Bernie Sanders vote?