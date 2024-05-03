LETTER: How about a Las Vegas trolley?

President Joe Biden tours the Electric City Trolley Museum with Wayne R. Hiller, executive director and manager of the museum, during a visit to his hometown of Scranton, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Before we invest money on a high-speed train from Las Vegas to Southern California, we should think of a trolley in Clark County. We could use the Union Pacific track from downtown to Boulder City and downtown to the Las Vegas Speedway. Maricopa County in Arizona has a trolley from downtown Phoenix to Mesa that uses the local railroad track. San Diego uses the local railroad track for its trolley system.

The Clark County trolley would relieve traffic on Interstate 15 and Interstate 215. People could ride the trolley to Raider and Golden Knight games and not have to worry about parking. The trolley could take people to the Las Vegas Speedway. People could use the trolley to go to the Strip. They could drink alcohol and be sober by the time they reached their return destination. There are plenty of places for trolley stations.

It’s time to think outside of the box.