Letters

LETTER: How about a Trump-Harris trade?

Tim Walz speaks to the media in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Tim Walz speaks to the media in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
LETTER: Mandating solar panels on new construction
UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
LETTER: Nevadans overvaluing UNLV
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
LETTER: Election season has an international feel to it
People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ...
LETTER: Free speech must be for all
Edward Cotton Las Vegas
September 24, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

It appears to me that the vice president choices made by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris should be reversed.

Mr. Trump is known for bombastic statements that are often exaggerated or even false. Tim Walz has told so many lies about himself and his accomplishments, he has difficulty remembering which lie he now supports. Trump/Walz — an ideal pairing?

Ms. Harris spends all her time pretending her past radical statements either didn’t happen or she’s now “seen the light.” But she then assures far-left haters that she’s still in agreement with them. JD Vance often tries to pretend his past radical statements are not reflective of his current positions. But he then assures far-right haters that he’s still in agreement with them. Harris/Vance — an ideal pairing?

Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

People in Nevada have an inflated sense of UNLV’s credentials. The campus life of UNLV is disjointed and extremely untraditional, to say the least.

Rich Sloan Las Vegas

This year, the voting season promises to be a truly international event. Our friends from 162 countries have joined us thanks to the efforts of incumbent politicians.

Peter D. MacKenzie Las Vegas

The most dangerous idea in a democracy is that only my side gets free speech.

A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on ...
LETTER: EV fire fear overrated
Jonathan Quint Goffstown, NH

Let’s look at real data on EV fires vs internal combustion engine fires.

The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ...
LETTER: Tupperware falls victim to Bidenomics
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

It appears that Bidenomics/Kamalanomics has taken one of our country’s most well known products, Tupperware, into bankruptcy.

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at Prince George's Community College, Center for t ...
LETTER: The high price of Bidenomics
David Tulanian Henderson

Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez deserves an A+ for his Monday cartoon that highlights “Bidenomics”.

Artist's rendering on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderso ...
LETTER: Fewer lanes, more headaches
David Hyzy Las Vegas

Clark county has decided to remove lanes on two of the busiest major roads, Maryland Parkway and Boulder Highway.

