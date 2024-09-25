LETTER: How about a Trump-Harris trade?

It appears to me that the vice president choices made by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris should be reversed.

Mr. Trump is known for bombastic statements that are often exaggerated or even false. Tim Walz has told so many lies about himself and his accomplishments, he has difficulty remembering which lie he now supports. Trump/Walz — an ideal pairing?

Ms. Harris spends all her time pretending her past radical statements either didn’t happen or she’s now “seen the light.” But she then assures far-left haters that she’s still in agreement with them. JD Vance often tries to pretend his past radical statements are not reflective of his current positions. But he then assures far-right haters that he’s still in agreement with them. Harris/Vance — an ideal pairing?