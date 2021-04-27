LETTER: How about desalination as a solution to our water woes?

AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File

I read with interest last Wednesday the Review-Journal report on the dire water situation we face as a result of the “22-year drought” and the impending federal declaration. All the water conservation ideas are good and should be implemented.

But at the end of the article there was mention of a cooperative agreement Southern Nevada has with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. I would think that instead of high-speed rail service or some of the so-called “infrastructure” spending, that has nothing to do with infrastructure, Nevada should collaborate with Southern California water officials on building water desalination plants on the coast of California as fast as we can. Many countries around the world, with similar concerns, are building or have built such plants. These countries ship that water far inland … like from California to Nevada.

Notwithstanding the environmental concerns or the aesthetics, what is more important to human habitation? Potable water should be our No. 1 priority. No water equals no humanity.