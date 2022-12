The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The center recently marked its one year anniversary as a 24/7 facility. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Why couldn’t we designate certain plots of land for the people who want to be living on the streets? They are living in tents anyway. Couldn’t our city and county officials come up with some funding for this if they work together? At least it would be a start in the right direction. For the people who are genuinely seeking help, there should be resources. Baby steps, right?