Letters

LETTER: How about licensing reciprocity for teachers?

Darlien C. Breeze Las Vegas
April 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
A seventh grade classroom studies English at Democracy Prep in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
A seventh grade classroom studies English at Democracy Prep in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the recent discussion about professional licensing reciprocity for nurses, don’t forget teachers. I came to Nevada with a lifetime teaching credential from California. I had nearly 20 years experience as a classroom teacher. The hoops Nevada wanted to put me through made it almost impossible to get credentialed here. That, along with low pay, made the decision to do something else with my life easy.

I believe Nevada lawmakers have contributed to the teacher shortage.

