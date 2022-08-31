98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: How about some facts on the IRS expansion

John Schryver Henderson
August 30, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to Verne Stewart’s letter “Knock, knock”:

Fact: The IRS isn’t going to send 87,000 agents to anybody’s door. Fact: The hiring will take place over a period of 10 years. Fact: Over the next 10 years, 50,000 IRS employees are going to retire. Fact: The net increase will be around 27,000 employees, after decades of starving the IRS budget.

Fact: Only about 2,000 IRS agents are armed, and they are in the criminal investigation division. Would anyone have gone after Al Capone, who was convicted of tax evasion, without a gun?

The only thing that is going on is the GOP’s persistent false claims, some of which are comical.

MOST READ
1
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
2
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
3
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
4
Vegas Nation crew projects Raiders’ 53-man roster
Vegas Nation crew projects Raiders’ 53-man roster
5
Raiders cut Alex Leatherwood, trade Trayvon Mullen
Raiders cut Alex Leatherwood, trade Trayvon Mullen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Cashout tickets could go to charity
Louis Phillipine Las Vegas

On a recent visit to Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, we noticed that every exit had a fiberglass box in which customers could deposit their odd cashout tickets.