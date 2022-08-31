LETTER: How about some facts on the IRS expansion

The only thing that is going on with the IRS is the GOP’s persistent false claims, some of which are comical.

(Getty Images)

In response to Verne Stewart’s letter “Knock, knock”:

Fact: The IRS isn’t going to send 87,000 agents to anybody’s door. Fact: The hiring will take place over a period of 10 years. Fact: Over the next 10 years, 50,000 IRS employees are going to retire. Fact: The net increase will be around 27,000 employees, after decades of starving the IRS budget.

Fact: Only about 2,000 IRS agents are armed, and they are in the criminal investigation division. Would anyone have gone after Al Capone, who was convicted of tax evasion, without a gun?

The only thing that is going on is the GOP’s persistent false claims, some of which are comical.