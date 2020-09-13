81°F
LETTER: How about the coronavirus recovery rate?

James Armstrong Las Vegas
September 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Since February, we have been bombarded with statistics regarding the coronavirus. The one that is almost never mentioned is the “recovery rate.”

Wednesday’s Review-Journal story, “Nevada has 137 more cases, no new deaths,” reported that 72,104 cases of the virus have been reported in Nevada. Hospitalizations amount to 538 and deaths are at 1,393. It follows that the other 70,083 have tested negative (after a positive test) or are home with no symptoms or minor ones.

We also know that the vast majority of deaths have been among the elderly with other health issues.

So the effective recovery rate is probably in the area of 97.1 percent and most deaths are elderly. With that in mind, our “leaders” have seen fit to gut our economy, generate panic with statistics, close/kill businesses and cause major conventions and events (the National Finals Rodeo) to be canceled or go elsewhere. Open the economy with restrictions and warn folks over the age of 60 that they are at risk. If they want to venture out, that should be their choice. We are going to have to co-exist with this pandemic for a long time. Shutting everything down is not the solution.

