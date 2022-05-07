88°F
LETTER: How can there be ‘women’s rights’ if the left can’t define what a ‘woman’ is?

Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
May 6, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

When being questioned by the Senate, our latest Supreme Court justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, couldn’t define what a woman is. This brings up a quote I saw that goes something like this: “Because we have been assured that women do not exist as a distinct group, the concept of women’s rights is obviously meaningless, and therefore there can’t be a women’s right to abortion — or to anything else.”

The political left should quit talking in circles and start telling the American people just exactly who they are and what exactly they are promoting.

