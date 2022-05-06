84°F
LETTER: How deep are American pockets when it comes to Ukraine?

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
May 5, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Nancy Pelosi led a Democrat delegation to Ukraine this past weekend. She met with President Zelenskyy and promised him, “Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done” (Monday Review-Journal). Some military experts have predicted this conflict will become a stalemate which could go on for years. I consider her promise to be irresponsible.

The United States has already sent $13.6 billion in aid and now Speaker Pelosi is asking Congress to approve another $33 billion for Ukraine. Has there been or will there be any oversight as to how this money will be spent? I am sure that when, or if, the conflict ends, the United States will be expected to spend trillions to rebuild their country.

Americans deserve accountability and an explanation as to what our goals and expectations are for Ukraine.

