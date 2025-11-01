LETTER: How do subsidies for film production make any sense?

Your Oct. 26 story, “Films catch tax break, pass it on,” was an eye-opener. What is the point of giving multi-million- and multibillion-dollar companies taxpayer credits to be used for projects that they can easily afford themselves?

Your story highlighted that the biggest recipients of these transferable tax credits turned around and sold them to insurance and gaming companies so they could lower their own taxes, which are already low compared to other gaming states.

Talk about the public being fleeced. And we want to do even more of this by expanding the program to a film industry in Nevada? I sure hope the governor is not introducing a bill during the upcoming special session to “expand our economy“with a film industry tax subsidy bill.