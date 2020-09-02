LETTER: How does canceling sporting events solve racial problems?

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

I am trying to comprehend how canceling professional sporting events works to solve the racial inequities in America. While I understand the goal is to bring awareness to the problems, where are the athlete leaders who have the status to unite professional athletes to create solutions to the root causes of these problems?

Imagine if LeBron James, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, etc. — along with the billionaire owners of professional teams — banded together and created a unified cry of working with communities to create programs that will work toward making lives better and solving problems, including fatherless families, drug use, poor public schools and Black-on-Black crime to name just a few things never addressed by the politicians.

Children look up to these athletes. So let’s put our money where our mouth is. Create a network of athletes who regularly go into the communities to talk to the kids about ways to break the cycle of poverty and hopelessness. Defy the teachers union and liberal politicians by throwing their support 100 percent behind school choice. Support the police to rid the communities of gangbangers and drug dealers. Create communication networks for the kids to talk to them when a word of encouragement or guidance is needed.

Making a statement by not playing brings awareness to the ongoing problems. Banding together to work toward solving these problems may not be easy and will have successes and failures. However, in the words of President Donald Trump, “What do we have to lose?”