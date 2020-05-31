LETTER: How have Las Vegas homeless avoided a catastrophe?

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

How has the coronavirus changed the Las Vegas homeless population? They have no access to masks, running water or bathrooms — park restrooms are closed. They live among filth and bacteria without social distancing. Yet it seems that there are more homeless on the streets now.

There hasn’t been one body found on the streets or in the alleys?

It’s interesting that this pandemic is so deadly, but the most susceptible group of people seem to be just fine. We don’t have any higher stats on homeless Las Vegans going to the emergency room? Someone needs to look into this.