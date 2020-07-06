LETTER: How is it helping to tear down statues?

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

I grew up in California learning about the work of Father Junipero Serra in California. On behalf of Spain, he established missions along the coast of present-day California. The missionaries interacted with the natives in a generally positive way, and today many schools, streets and highways are named to honor his work.

Now I read that his statues and monuments are being destroyed or defaced. I assume his crime was to bring Spanish culture to California and thus destroy the Native American culture. He was certainly guilty, but everyone should understand that nothing can ever reverse the impact of his work.

So if the historical monuments are destroyed, future citizens will never know the story. Same with all the other statues crashing down nationwide.

How is this helping anyone?