LETTER: How Las Vegas needs to reinvent itself

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Thomas Teates Las Vegas
September 6, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In response to your excellent Sunday article about the declining visitation to Las Vegas:

Las Vegas appears to be subjected to the perfect storm for tourism. Domestic tourists pretty much know the price of things. They fully expect to pay more when they come to Vegas. The big question is how much more. The dialogue has turned from, “I knew I would pay more, but it was worth it,” to, “I knew I would pay more, but not that much more, and it’s not worth it.” A concerted effort to change the growing perception that Vegas is not a bargain is possible. Vegas has reinvented itself so many times. I’m somewhat optimistic.

The other elephant in the room is a more serious problem. Potential foreign visitors are increasingly forming the perception that the United States, in general, does not want them. Added to those perceptions are the disturbing images of National Guard troops patrolling some American cites. A visa to visit the United States is becoming more difficult to acquire. America’s image, rightly or wrongly, has been tarnished. That tarnished reputation will not go away overnight, and the longer it goes on, the harder it will be to turn around.

Samantha Leyva De La Vega, left, and Za’Kariya-Henderson work in the classroom of Kinder ...
LETTER: You can really see Nevada’s education failures
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

We have had one of the lowest-ranked school systems in the country for a number of years. Those unprepared children pass up from grade to grade and eventually matriculate into general society.

Nevada Northern Railway’s diesel engine 250, renumbered recently to honor the nation&#x2 ...
LETTER: Not all aboard with this train move
Deborah Nielson McGill, Nevada

I am alarmed by the proposal to transfer the Nevada History Museum in Ely and its buildings to the Nevada Northern Railway Foundation Inc.

A rendering of the proposed film studio project from Sony Pictures Entertainment and developer ...
LETTER: The business opportunity Nevada needs
Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

Nevada lawmakers passed on the opportunity to diversity our economy beyond gaming and hospitality by energizing a new film industry investment.

Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 i ...
LETTER: What Las Vegas should do to win back tourists
Russell J. Sanders North Las Vegas

The resort fees add, in many cases, a considerable amount to a room cost, and yet many tourists are not here to use the facilities those fees supposedly cover.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Defunding the police was folly
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should realize how ignorant it was to get votes by defunding the police.

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a press conference about the recent cyberattack affecting a num ...
LETTER: Lombardo’s leadership shines
Ronald Sharetts Las Vegas

I did not vote for Gov. Lombardo for him to be someone’s press secretary.

SWAT officers enter Glass Vegas as they join North Las Vegas Police with their Public Safety Un ...
LETTER: Warrants remain a must
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

As usual, your recent editorial (“Fourth Amendment protections on the line case,” Aug. 25) was on the correct side of the facts of this Fourth Amendment case.

