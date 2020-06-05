LETTER: How long will free parking last at Strip casinos?
The fat lady hasn’t sung on this one.
I would like to respond to the recent letter from David Lyons about Strip casinos canceling their parking charges. I hope Mr. Lyons doesn’t think this rollback of parking fees is permanent.
The last line of MGM’s news release stated that the parking fees are halted “for the foreseeable future.” I believe as soon as the Strip casinos are financially stabilized again, the parking fees will return. Remember, the fat lady hasn’t sung on this issue just yet.