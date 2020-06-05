LETTER: How long will free parking last at Strip casinos?

The fat lady hasn’t sung on this one.

A parking payment machine at the New York-New York hotel-casino on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

I would like to respond to the recent letter from David Lyons about Strip casinos canceling their parking charges. I hope Mr. Lyons doesn’t think this rollback of parking fees is permanent.

The last line of MGM’s news release stated that the parking fees are halted “for the foreseeable future.” I believe as soon as the Strip casinos are financially stabilized again, the parking fees will return. Remember, the fat lady hasn’t sung on this issue just yet.